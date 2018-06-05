Rumbelow (neck) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday, Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

Rumbelow is set to make his season debut after recovering from a nerve issue in his neck. In 2017 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he posted a 0.62 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 30 strikeouts across 29 innings out of the bullpen.

