Rumbelow hasn't pitched recently due to shoulder discomfort, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Rumbelow was lifted from his Seattle debut due to a cut on his thumb, but that doesn't appear to be the primary reason the bullpen hopeful hasn't pitched since. Consider the right-hander day-to-day for the time being, with each day on the shelf decreasing his chances of earning a major league roster spot to open the year.