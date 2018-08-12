Rumbelow was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Rumbelow spent just two days in the majors without making an appearance before being relegated back to the minors. He struggled to the tune of a 7.84 ERA in the majors this season, but he has a strong 2.25 ERA and a 20:6 K:BB in 12 minor-league innings this year. His demotion makes room for Erasmo Ramirez to return from the disabled list and start Sunday's contest.

