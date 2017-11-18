Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Dished to Seattle
Rumbelow was traded to the Mariners in exchange for minor-league pitchers J.P. Sears and Juan Then, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Rumbelow, who was recently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, spent all of last season in the minors after missing almost all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old split time between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a combined 1.12 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 40.1 innings. He's looking to make it back to the majors for the first time since 2015 -- when he compiled a 4.02 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15.2 innings with the Yankees -- and should have a clearer path in Seattle.
More News
-
Yankees' Nick Rumbelow: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Nick Rumbelow: Makes season debut at Trenton•
-
Yankees' Nick Rumbelow: Pitches simulated game•
-
Yankees' Nick Rumbelow: Heads to minor league camp•
-
Yankees' Nick Rumbelow: Returns to Yankees on minors deal•
-
Nick Rumbelow: Cast away by Yankees•
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...