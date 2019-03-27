Rumbelow allowed a hit over a scoreless ninth inning in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Tuesday but recorded three strikeouts.

Rumbelow wrapped up a stellar spring with a dominating ninth-inning performance Tuesday, sandwiching strikeouts of Jose Pirela, Greg Garcia and Franchy Cordero around an Austin Hedges single. Rumbelow scuffled in a couple of stints with the Mariners in 2018 (6.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) and also was tagged for three earned runs on two hits and a walk over a third of an inning by the Athletics in last week's season-opening series in Japan. However, he offered reason for optimism with his body of work this spring, during which he posted a 1.50 ERA over five appearances. Rumbelow projects for a middle-relief role, with his near-mid-90s fastball giving him solid strikeout upside.