Rumbelow was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rumbelow has spent the past month in the minors, posting a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in nine innings of relief since July 15. He will return to a low-leverage role in the Mariners' bullpen, where he's struggled to a 7.84 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 10.1 innings this season.