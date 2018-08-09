Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Joins Mariners on Thursday
Rumbelow was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Rumbelow has spent the past month in the minors, posting a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in nine innings of relief since July 15. He will return to a low-leverage role in the Mariners' bullpen, where he's struggled to a 7.84 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 10.1 innings this season.
