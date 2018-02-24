Rumbelow exited Saturday's game against the White Sox with a cut on his right thumb, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 26-year-old reliever allowed three hits and an earned run in two thirds of an inning. He is competing for a job in the Mariners' bullpen after being dealt from the Yankees in November. The injury seems unlikely to have a major impact on his chances of earning a big-league job.

