Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Plague by neck issue
Rumbelow is dealing with a neck issue in addition to shoulder discomfort, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Rumbelow hasn't appeared in a spring game since Feb. 24 when he exited an outing against the White Sox with a cut on his right thumb. Although the thumb is no longer an issue, shoulder discomfort and neck problems are obviously not good signs as Opening Day looms right around the corner. The 26-year-old was expected to push for a spot on the Opening Day roster in a relief role, but those hopes are all but dashed unless he's able to make a speedy recovery and impress the organization within the next couple weeks.
