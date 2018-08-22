Rumbelow was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Rumbelow will shuttle back to the big-league level in order to give Seattle a fresh bullpen arm ahead of Wednesday's series finale versus the Astros. Across eight appearances this year, he's logged an unsightly 7.84 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 10.1 innings of relief. He will be utilized in low-leverage spots while with the Mariners. In a corresponding move, Ross Detwiler was designated for assignment.

