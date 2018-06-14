Rumbelow was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Rumbelow will join the Mariners' bullpen after tossing three scoreless one-inning outings for Tacoma over the past week. These appearances were the first of the season for Rumbelow, who had been sidelined with neck and shoulder injuries dating back to early March. Expect to see him utilized in a low-leverage role for the time being.

