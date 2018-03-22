Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Remains sidelined with neck issue
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Rumbelow is still sidelined with a nerve issue in his neck, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Rumbelow, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the month, has been unable to pitch since Feb. 24 due to the issue. This rules him out as a possible bullpen replacement for David Phelps, who was recently diagnosed with a torn UCL.
More News
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...