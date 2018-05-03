Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Resumes throwing
Rumbelow (neck) began a throwing program in Arizona this week, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Rumbelow has been dealing with some shoulder discomfort and a compressed nerve in his neck over the past couple months, but the 26-year-old has finally resumed throwing. He will likely need a few more weeks to get up to speed, though the club has yet to describe any sort of timetable for the right-hander. Expect an update once he's able to throw off the mound without any discomfort.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Remains sidelined with neck issue•
-
Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Optioned to minors•
-
Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Plague by neck issue•
-
Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Leaves with cut on thumb•
-
Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Dished to Seattle•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...