Rumbelow (neck) began a throwing program in Arizona this week, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Rumbelow has been dealing with some shoulder discomfort and a compressed nerve in his neck over the past couple months, but the 26-year-old has finally resumed throwing. He will likely need a few more weeks to get up to speed, though the club has yet to describe any sort of timetable for the right-hander. Expect an update once he's able to throw off the mound without any discomfort.