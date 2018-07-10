Rumbelow was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Rumbelow will provide bullpen depth, perhaps only for a day or two. If the Mariners decide to dip into the farm system to replace Felix Hernandez (back) in the rotation this week, Rumbelow would be a logical choice to get the bump. He's given up nine hits -- including two home runs -- in his 7.1 innings with Seattle so far this season.

