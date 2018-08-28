Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Sent back to minors
Rumbelow was optioned to Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Rumbelow made just one appearance during his most recent stint with the Mariners, allowing one run across three innings of relief against the Astros last week. He now owns an unremarkable 6.75 ERA across 13.1 big-league innings this season. The 26-year-old should be back in the majors when a fresh bullpen arm is needed.
