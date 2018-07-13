Rumbelow was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The Mariners will replenish their bullpen after Rumbelow allowed four earned runs on four hits -- two home runs -- and one hit batsman during Thursday's series finale against the Angels. Across 10.1 innings of work with the big-league club this season, he's posted an unsightly 7.84 ERA and 1.65 WHIP.

