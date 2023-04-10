site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-nick-solak-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Nick Solak: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 10, 2023
at
4:28 pm ET
•
1 min read
Solak was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday.
Solak was acquired from the Reds shortly after Opening Day after they had designated him for assignment. He'll now go through the waiver process again. Solak is 1-for-13 in four games at Triple-A Tacoma in 2023.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
02/26/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
11/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read