Mariners' Nick Vincent: Activated from DL
Vincent (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
As expected, Vincent will return to the Mariners' bullpen prior to Friday's series opener in Boston. The right-hander has appeared in 25 games for Seattle this season, logging a 4.09 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 23:6 K:BB across 22 innings. Look for him to return to a high-leverage role moving forward. In a corresponding move, Ryan Cook was optioned to the minors.
