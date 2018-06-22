Vincent (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

As expected, Vincent will return to the Mariners' bullpen prior to Friday's series opener in Boston. The right-hander has appeared in 25 games for Seattle this season, logging a 4.09 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 23:6 K:BB across 22 innings. Look for him to return to a high-leverage role moving forward. In a corresponding move, Ryan Cook was optioned to the minors.

