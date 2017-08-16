Mariners' Nick Vincent: Another solid relief effort in win
Vincent logged his 21st hold in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
Vincent needed only three pitches to get two outs to close out the eighth, serving as an effective bridge to closer Edwin Diaz. The 31-year-old has notched four holds in five August appearances, leading to a new career high in that category. After a strong first half, he's been even better post-All-Star break, generating a 1.98 ERA and a .208 BAA over 13.2 innings.
