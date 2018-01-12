Vincent agreed to a one-year deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Vincent compiled a 3.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 64.2 innings of relief during his second season with Seattle in 2017. The right-hander saw a decent-sized drop in his strikeout rate, going from 9.7 K/9 in 2016 to just 7.0 last year. Regardless, he cut down on his walk rate (1.8 BB/9) and home runs allowed (0.42 HR/9) and should be deployed in high-leverage situations throughout the 2018 campaign.