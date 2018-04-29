Mariners' Nick Vincent: Clean eighth in Saturday's win
Vincent fired a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Indians on Saturday.
The veteran reliever made quick work of the potent trio of Jason Kipnis, Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley, getting through his frame on a scant eight pitches. It was a much-needed clean outing for Vincent, who'd given up a combined four earned runs over his previous four appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Fourth hold in Monday's win•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Grabs first win Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Second hold of season Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Fans two in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: No issues following Friday throwing session•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for simulated game Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...