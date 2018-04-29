Vincent fired a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

The veteran reliever made quick work of the potent trio of Jason Kipnis, Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley, getting through his frame on a scant eight pitches. It was a much-needed clean outing for Vincent, who'd given up a combined four earned runs over his previous four appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories