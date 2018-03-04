Mariners' Nick Vincent: Completes bullpen session
Vincent (arm) completed a "light" bullpen session Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Vincent emerged from Saturday's session free of any setbacks, and is scheduled to throw again in a similar capacity Tuesday. Should all go well, he could progress to a live batting practice, but it's also possible the reliever could skip straight to game action.
