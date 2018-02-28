Mariners' Nick Vincent: Dealing with arm soreness
Vincent has been suffering from arm soreness during the first couple weeks of spring camp but is expected to throw a live batting practice session in the coming days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Vincent is hopeful that he will be able to compete in Cactus League games after throwing BP later this week, but it remains to be seen how his arm will react to the throwing session. The reliever should enter the regular season at full health after establishing a clear-cut role within the team's bullpen in 2017.
