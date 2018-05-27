Mariners' Nick Vincent: Exits with leg injury
Vincent left Saturday's game against Minnesota in the eighth inning with an apparent leg injury.
Vincent had retired the first two batters after entering in the eighth inning, but left after throwing three balls to the next batter. He appeared to be struggling with a leg injury in his groin area while departing.
