Vincent (shoulder) threw another live bullpen session Tuesday and is reportedly not dealing with any more discomfort in his shoulder, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The reliever has been sidelined since the beginning of spring training due to what was initially tabbed as arm soreness. It seems like the issue is completely behind him now, but the Mariners are still opting to take things slowly with him. If all goes as planned, Vincent could face hitters later this week, which would give him plenty of time to be ready for Opening Day.