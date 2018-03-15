Mariners' Nick Vincent: Fans two in spring debut
Vincent (shoulder) made his spring debut Monday, striking out a pair in a clean inning of work.
Vincent had been sidelined with shoulder soreness for all of camp thus far, but if Mondays outing is any indication, the issue isn't bothering him any longer. The right-hander collected 29 holds while producing a 3.20 ERA last season, and he'll look to build off those numbers as an integral member of Seattle's 2018 bullpen.
