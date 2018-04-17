Vincent was credited with his fourth hold in a 2-1 win over the Astros on Monday, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

He was razor-sharp once more, getting 10 of his efficient 12 pitches into the strike zone on his way to his fourth scoreless appearance over the last five games. The 31-year-old continues to see a heavy workload, with Monday's outing already serving as his seventh trip to the mound in April.