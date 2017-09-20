Mariners' Nick Vincent: Gives up winning runs Tuesday
Vincent (3-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, allowing two earned runs on three hits over an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Despite throwing 14 of 15 pitches for strikes, Vincent allowed a sacrifice fly to Shin-Soo Choo and RBI single to Elvis Andrus, blowing the 1-1 tie he'd been asked to preserve. Vincent has endured a rough September after a stellar season overall, as he's allowed six earned runs over the 2.2 innings encompassing his last three appearances and now has a 10.80 ERA overall across his eight outings during the month. However, as per Josh Horton of MLB.com, manager Scott Servais plans to stick with Vincent as his top setup option behind closer Edwin Diaz for the balance of the regular season.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Mows through hitters in one-run loss•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Keeps rolling in narrow victory•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Another solid relief effort in win•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Holds down fort again in loss•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Gets night off Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Grabs 14th hold Monday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...