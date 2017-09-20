Vincent (3-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, allowing two earned runs on three hits over an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Despite throwing 14 of 15 pitches for strikes, Vincent allowed a sacrifice fly to Shin-Soo Choo and RBI single to Elvis Andrus, blowing the 1-1 tie he'd been asked to preserve. Vincent has endured a rough September after a stellar season overall, as he's allowed six earned runs over the 2.2 innings encompassing his last three appearances and now has a 10.80 ERA overall across his eight outings during the month. However, as per Josh Horton of MLB.com, manager Scott Servais plans to stick with Vincent as his top setup option behind closer Edwin Diaz for the balance of the regular season.