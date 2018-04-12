Vincent (1-0) fired a scoreless seventh inning in a 4-2 win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Vincent needed a scant six pitches -- four of which found the strike zone -- to get through his one frame. The 31-year-old right-hander has been typically reliable in the early going, racking up three holds and Wednesday's victory over his first five outings.

