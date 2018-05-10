Vincent notched his seventh hold in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and a walk. He also recorded a strikeout.

Vincent has settled back in after an uneven mid-to-late-April stretch during which he allowed five runs (four earned over four appearances. The veteran reliever has generated scoreless efforts of an inning or more in his subsequent four trips to the mound, logging a pair of holds along the way. The 31-year-old remains capable of a high workload, which could continue affording him plenty of hold opportunities as the season unfolds.