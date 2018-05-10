Mariners' Nick Vincent: Grabs seventh hold Wednesday
Vincent notched his seventh hold in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and a walk. He also recorded a strikeout.
Vincent has settled back in after an uneven mid-to-late-April stretch during which he allowed five runs (four earned over four appearances. The veteran reliever has generated scoreless efforts of an inning or more in his subsequent four trips to the mound, logging a pair of holds along the way. The 31-year-old remains capable of a high workload, which could continue affording him plenty of hold opportunities as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Clean eighth in Saturday's win•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Fourth hold in Monday's win•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Grabs first win Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Second hold of season Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Fans two in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: No issues following Friday throwing session•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...