The Mariners placed Vincent (groin) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

According to Greg Johns of MLB.com, Vincent is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks with the right groin strain, which he sustained during his appearance in Saturday's 12-inning win over the Twins. While Vincent is a key member of the Mariners' setup ranks, his loss may be at least partially allayed by the addition of Alex Colome, who will be available out of the bullpen Sunday after being acquired from the Rays two days earlier.