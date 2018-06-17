Mariners' Nick Vincent: Heads to Double-A for rehab
Vincent (groin) will begin his minor-league rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Arkansas on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vincent is slated to pitch Monday and Wednesday for the Travelers, and if all goes well, he's expected to come off the disabled list as soon as Friday. He's been on the disabled list since straining his groin May 27 against the Twins.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Saturday bullpen set•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Throws, runs Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for bullpen this weekend•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Suffers setback in bullpen•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Pushes rehab appearance back voluntarily•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...