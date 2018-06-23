Vincent, just activated earlier in the day from the disabled list, allowed two earned runs on three hits over a third of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Vincent's return from a groin injury that had sidelined him since May 27 was far from a rousing success. The veteran was hit hard by a red-hot Red Sox offense, giving up a two-run home run to the first batter he faced, J.D. Martinez, and a triple to Mitch Moreland. Moreland eventually came home on a Xander Bogaerts infield single, making it a forgettable outing overall. Despite the hiccup Friday, Vincent is slated to return to the high-usage middle relief role he enjoyed prior to his injury, one that had already afforded him 22 innings across 25 appearances prior to his DL stay.

