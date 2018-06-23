Mariners' Nick Vincent: Hit hard in DL return
Vincent, just activated earlier in the day from the disabled list, allowed two earned runs on three hits over a third of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
Vincent's return from a groin injury that had sidelined him since May 27 was far from a rousing success. The veteran was hit hard by a red-hot Red Sox offense, giving up a two-run home run to the first batter he faced, J.D. Martinez, and a triple to Mitch Moreland. Moreland eventually came home on a Xander Bogaerts infield single, making it a forgettable outing overall. Despite the hiccup Friday, Vincent is slated to return to the high-usage middle relief role he enjoyed prior to his injury, one that had already afforded him 22 innings across 25 appearances prior to his DL stay.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Activated from DL•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for activation Friday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Solid in first rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Heads to Double-A for rehab•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Saturday bullpen set•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...