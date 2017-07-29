Mariners' Nick Vincent: Holds down the fort again in loss
Vincent notched his 16th hold in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording two strikeouts.
Despite the disappointing team outcome, Vincent continued to serve as perhaps the most trusted bullpen option on the Mariners, with Friday's production lowering his ERA to 1.87. The 31-year-old right-hander now has five straight scoreless appearances and has allowed just one home run over 43.1 innings this season.
