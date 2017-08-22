Play

Vincent notched his 24th hold in Monday's 6-5 win over the Braves, firing 1.1 scoreless innings.

Vincent has thrilled fantasy owners this month with seven holds in eight appearances. He's generated scoreless efforts in all seven of those outings as well and has his ERA down to a sparkling 1.88 following Monday's production.

