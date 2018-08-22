Vincent fired two shutout innings with one hit and one walk allowed while striking out one against the Astros.

With scheduled starter Mike Leake (illness) a late scratch, Seattle turned to Vincent for his first career start. The 32-year-old pitched adequately over the two frames, but it's unlikely he'll be turned to for any further starts unless the Mariners elect to go the "bullpen" game route. Vincent has a 3.98 ERA with 39:12 K:BB in 43 innings.