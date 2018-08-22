Mariners' Nick Vincent: Makes first career start
Vincent fired two shutout innings with one hit and one walk allowed while striking out one against the Astros.
With scheduled starter Mike Leake (illness) a late scratch, Seattle turned to Vincent for his first career start. The 32-year-old pitched adequately over the two frames, but it's unlikely he'll be turned to for any further starts unless the Mariners elect to go the "bullpen" game route. Vincent has a 3.98 ERA with 39:12 K:BB in 43 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Hit hard in DL return•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Activated from DL•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for activation Friday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Solid in first rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Heads to Double-A for rehab•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Rehab assignment on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...