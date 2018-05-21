Mariners' Nick Vincent: Nabs second win of season
Vincent (2-1) allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts over a scoreless 11th inning in an extra-innings win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Vincent set down the trio of Nick Castellanos, John Hicks and Niko Goodrum in order in the top half of the 11th. He then was afforded his second win of the season when Jean Segura plated Dee Gordon with an RBI single in the home half of the frame to seal the victory. The 31-year-old right-hander continues to serve as the workhorse of the relief corps, as Sunday's appearance was already his ninth of the May and 22nd of the season overall. He's been especially effective during the current month, as evidenced by a 2.08 ERA and 10:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings.
