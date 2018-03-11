Mariners' Nick Vincent: No issues following Friday throwing session
Vincent (arm, shoulder) came out of a live batting practice session Friday with no setbacks and will likely see his first Cactus League action next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vincent threw in the neighborhood of 25 pitches Friday to Mitch Haniger (hand) and Ichiro Suzuki, and the fact the session left him no worse for wear inches him ever close to his spring debut. The 31-year-old was solid in 2017, generating a 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and career-high 29 holds across 64.7 innings in 69 appearances. He projects to fill the same setup role in the majority of his trips to the mound in the coming season, his third with the Mariners.
