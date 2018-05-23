Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches four outs for third win
Vincent (3-1) fired a scoreless 1.1 innings in an extra-innings win over the Athletics, recording a strikeout.
Vincent was razor sharp once again, getting 10 of his efficient 11 pitches into the strike zone. The veteran right-hander has now notched back-to-back wins, a pair of outings during which he's generated 2.2 scoreless frames and allowed just one hit.
