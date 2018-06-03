Mariners' Nick Vincent: Plays catch Saturday
Vincent played catch from his knees before Saturday's game in order to keep pressure off his strained groin muscle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever is trying to keep his arm conditioned and active while his lower body remains limited. By manager Scott Servais' current estimate, Vincent still remains 7-10 days away from being able to throw from a mound. The 31-year-old went on the disabled list last Sunday after suffering his injury the prior night in an extra-innings win over the Twins.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Heads to disabled list•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Suffers groin strain Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Exits with leg injury•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches four outs for third win•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Nabs second win of season•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Takes first loss Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...