Vincent played catch from his knees before Saturday's game in order to keep pressure off his strained groin muscle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever is trying to keep his arm conditioned and active while his lower body remains limited. By manager Scott Servais' current estimate, Vincent still remains 7-10 days away from being able to throw from a mound. The 31-year-old went on the disabled list last Sunday after suffering his injury the prior night in an extra-innings win over the Twins.