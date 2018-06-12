Mariners' Nick Vincent: Pushes rehab appearance back voluntarily
Vincent (groin) pushed back his Sunday rehab start at High-A Modesto so that pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, Jr. could watch him throw a bullpen, Rob Shore of MLB.com reports.
Vincent went through with that bullpen session before Monday's game against the Angels under Stottlemyre's watchful eye. The veteran reliever will likely have two rehab outings before activation, with one of those appearances likely taking place later this week.
