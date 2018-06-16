Mariners' Nick Vincent: Saturday bullpen set
Vincent (groin) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Vincent ramped up his physical activity without setbacks Thursday, throwing from flat ground and also doing some running. Assuming all goes well Saturday, Vincent will either be scheduled for another bullpen or be deemed ready to head out to a rehab assignment.
