Mariners' Nick Vincent: Second hold of season Tuesday
Vincent notched his second hold of the season in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
That's two holds in two appearances for Vincent, who'd only seen action on Opening Day prior to Tuesday. The 31-year-old parlayed a career-high 69 appearances into a career-best 29 holds in 2017, and given that he's hit the 60-appearance mark in both of his Mariners campaign thus far, he's likely to be leaned on heavily once again in 2018.
