Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for activation Friday
Vincent (groin) will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game in Boston, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vincent scheduled rehab outing with Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday was rained out, but the right-hander was able to toss a simulated inning without experiencing any issues. Since that outing was seemingly the final obstacle in Vincent's way, expect to see him available out of the bullpen upon his arrival this weekend.
