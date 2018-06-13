Vincent (groin) will throw a bullpen session this weekend in the hopes of returning from the DL next week, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Vincent recently suffered a minor setback during a bullpen session Tuesday but should be able to join the Mariners on their three-city road trip at some point next week if all goes according to plan. Across 25 appearances this year, he's logged a 4.09 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.