Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for bullpen this weekend
Vincent (groin) will throw a bullpen session this weekend in the hopes of returning from the DL next week, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Vincent recently suffered a minor setback during a bullpen session Tuesday but should be able to join the Mariners on their three-city road trip at some point next week if all goes according to plan. Across 25 appearances this year, he's logged a 4.09 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.
