Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for simulated game Friday
Vincent (shoulder) will toss a simulated game Friday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Vincent has thrown a pair of bullpen sessions in recent days and claimed that he isn't experiencing any more discomfort in his shoulder. If all goes well with Friday's simulated game, the right-hander will likely make his Cactus League debut at some point next week.
