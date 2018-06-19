Mariners' Nick Vincent: Solid in first rehab appearance
Vincent (groin) started Double-A Arkansas' game against Northwest Arkansas on Monday and fired a scoreless inning in which he allowed a hit.
Vincent got 11 of 14 pitches into the strike zone in his first taste of game action since going on the disabled list May 27. The veteran reliever is slated for two appearances with the Travelers, and he's expected to join the team in Boston on Friday if he remains free of setbacks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
