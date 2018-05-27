Vincent was diagnosed with a right groin strain after exiting during his eighth-inning appearance Saturday of the Mariners' 4-3 win over the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Vincent retired two hitters before calling for the team trainers after issuing back-to-back balls to Miguel Sano. The reliever was immediately pulled from the contest and ended up being charged with an earned run after Sano walked and game around to score. Seattle manager Scott Servais said that the team would know more about the severity of the groin injury after Vincent is evaluated Sunday, but it sounds like a trip to the disabled list is a real possibility for the 31-year-old. Vincent has been one of the primary setup men to dominant closer Edwin Diaz this season, accruing a 4.09 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 10 holds across 22 frames.