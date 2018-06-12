Mariners' Nick Vincent: Suffers setback in bullpen
Vincent (groin) suffered a setback during his bullpen session Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Vincent was unable to make it through his 25-pitch bullpen session after experiencing discomfort in his groin. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, he's expected to throw another bullpen session later in the week or early next week, after which a new timetable for his return should come into focus.
