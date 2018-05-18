Mariners' Nick Vincent: Takes first loss Thursday
Vincent (1-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday. He also recorded a strikeout.
The normally reliable Vincent didn't have it Thursday, and it ultimately cost the Mariners a game. Asked to preserve a 2-1 lead in the eighth, the veteran reliever was able to get Nick Castellanos on a flyout to left to open the frame before allowing a pair of singles to Victor Martinez and Mikie Mahtook around a strikeout of John Hicks. After walking James McCann, Vincent yielded a two-run, go-ahead single to Jose Iglesias, which ended up as the difference in the contest. Vincent hadn't allowed an earned run since April 26 and had successfully converted every hold opportunity this season prior to Thursday's stumble.
