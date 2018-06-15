Mariners' Nick Vincent: Throws, runs Thursday
Vincent (groin) threw from flat ground and also did some running Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The running was particularly notable, given that it presumably was a good test of Vincent's ailing groin muscle. The right-handed reliever is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend, and he could then be headed for a short rehab assignment next week if he continues without setbacks.
